Cherokee County man killed in lawn mower accident

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. — Cherokee County authorities confirm a person was found crushed to death underneath his lawnmower Saturday morning Leesburg.

William “Bill” Joseph Sullivan, age 62, of Lokey Street is recognized as the victim of the tragic accident.

According to an investigator, the 62-year-old was traveling on a John Deere Zero-Turn mower on JT Mackey Drive when he somehow lost control and went down into a culvert with the mower landing on top of him.

Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton determined the official cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest.

The coroner’s office encourages everyone to exercise caution when operating equipment on or near roadways. Always consult with your owner’s manual on proper safety techniques for the particular equipment you are operating and if your lawnmower has a roll bar, use it, even if you aren’t on a hill.

In addition, they say if you plan to use equipment on a highway it is a good idea to have some sort of reflective vest or emblem on you and your equipment to help warn motorist you are on or near the highway.