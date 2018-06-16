Authorities cancel AMBER Alert for 7-week-old girl abducted in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency canceled an AMBER Alert for 7-week-old Christina Sara Hagler. She was found Sunday morning, safely.

Previously reported

Authorities say Christina was abducted around 3 p.m. Saturday at 3168 Airport Boulevard in Mobile. Authorities said she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Christina has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe her abductor is a white male that goes by the name of Shawn. He has red hair and is believed to be in his mid-30s.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2003 black Cadillac Escalade with an Alabama tag 2BW5517.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.