23-foot python swallows Indonesian woman

June 16, 2018

A 14.85 meter-long (49 feet) reticulated python curls in a box in Curugsewu, Central Java, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2003. Indonesian villagers claimed to have captured the 447 kilograms (985 pounds) python. If confirmed, it would be the largest snake ever kept in captivity. (AP Photo/Syahruddin)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.

The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris.

On Friday, her family went to look for her at the garden but found only her belongings, including sandals and a flashlight.

Faris, who uses one name, said Saturday that the family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 50 meters (yards) from where her belongings were found.

Faris said the villagers killed the snake and when they cut open its belly, they found the woman’s body still intact with all her clothes.