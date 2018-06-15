× Wicked winds send port-a-potties flying high into the sky at Colorado park

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – Fierce winds kicked up at a park in Commerce City, Colorado and sent several port-a-potties flying into the air.

No one was inside when the port-a-potties went airborne. One of them flew into a van.

Gabriel Flores posted a video of the event on Monday and it has since been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

Several people could be seen in the video hunkering down until the wind subsided.