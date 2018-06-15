Police: Man and woman break into storage units, each face six counts of burglary

ATHENS, Ala. — Police accuse two people of breaking into storage units on Lucas Ferry Road and Kings Drive Thursday.

Brandon Wayne Cole, 35, and Lauren Ashley Moore Tapscott, 33, face six counts of Third-degree burglary, each.

Law enforcement reports Westside Mini Storage and M&M Mini Storage were broken into. An investigator with the department has been working, since May, on multiple reports of storage units being burglarized. According to police, some items taken include:

fishing equipment

tools

vacuums

dishes

a laptop

flowers

a Chinese statue

pop up tent

baskets

refrigerator

and other appliances

Both are in the Limestone County Jail with a $15,000 bond amount, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Public Jail website.

The investigations into these cases are continuing.