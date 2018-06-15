2 facing Capital Murder charges in the death of 13-year-old in Madison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirms they have arrested two men in the death of Mariah Lopez. She's the 13-year-old girl whose body was found on Lemley Drive.

Yoni Martinez Aguilar, 26, and Israel Gonzalez Palomino, 34, are both charged with Capital Murder of a Person Under the Age of 14. Jail records show the sheriff's office booked Aguilar into the Madison County Jail just after midnight. Palomino was booked around 8:00 Thursday night. Both are being held without bond.

So far, sheriff's officers aren't saying how Lopez died other than calling it a heinous homicide. A farmer discovered and reported her body in Owens Cross Roads on June 7. A week later, the sheriff's office identified her as Lopez.

The sheriff's office has also told us the teen's grandmother, 49-year-old Oralia Mendoza, was reported missing to Huntsville Police recently. Investigators say she may be in danger. Mendoza is a Hispanic woman, is 5'6" tall, weighs about 135 lbs and has dark hair.

Anyone with information on Mendoza’s location or in regard to the two’s activities leading up to June 7 is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 256-533-8820 or 256-722-7181.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office tells us we can expect to learn more on the case later today. We'll update this story as soon as that information is released.