Kennan Road shooting leaves woman in hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A woman is at Huntsville Hospital recovering from a gunshot wound. Huntsville Police say she was shot in the leg Thursday night.

WHNT’s Jeff Gray says emergency crews responded to the 600 block of Kennan Road around 10:30 p.m. They transported the north Huntsville woman, who was in serious condition at the time. He says the victim is expected to be ok.

Police say they have made an arrest and located the gun used.

Kennan Road, east of Boswell Drive, was blocked for over an hour as police investigated the scene, Jeff Gray said.