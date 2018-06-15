× Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce names Andrea Owensby new Executive Director/President

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced Andrea Owensby as its new Executive Director/President.

Owensby replaces Danielle Gibson, who left the Chamber after leading the organization for two years to accept a position as President/CEO of Decatur Morgan County Tourism.

As Executive Director/President, Owensby will oversee the Chamber’s operations as well as work with staff and the Board to ensure Chamber programs and services run with a high degree of excellence that its membership has come to expect. She is set to begin her tenure on Monday, July 2.

“After interviewing several qualified applicants, we feel Mrs. Owensby is the right person to lead our Chamber into the foreseeable future. We are very excited to draw from her experience and personability in order to continue improving member benefits, attract new members, and enhance our community as a whole,” said incoming Board Chairman, Grant McKelvey.

Owensby is a graduate of Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. She serves on the board of the Mental Health Association and CASA of North Alabama. Owensby is married to her husband Stuart, and they have two children, Analeigh and Layton.

The Hartselle Chamber of Commerce began serving the Hartselle community on a volunteer basis in 1946, then on May 11, 1976, the Chamber became a corporation. As of March 16, 1998, they were officially the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce.