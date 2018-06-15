Fort Payne firefighter wins VFW Fire Fighter of the Year award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PAYNE, Ala. - Every year the Veterans of Foreign Wars honors one firefighter from any part of the nation for being an outstanding public servant to their community. The winner of the award this year's award resides in the city of Fort Payne.

More than 10,000 firefighters from around the country were nominated for the award. Nominated by their peers, the winner fulfills a long list of accomplishments through their public service to their community. "He's the top of his field in everything he does, and he's going to go a long way in our department," said Chief Ron Saferite of the Fort Payne Fire Department.

Lt. Josh Jennings from the Fort Payne fire won this prestigious award, beating out every candidate around the nation. "We're real proud of him. He started his career with Fort Payne Fire, and I've watched him grow in his career for the last ten years," said Chief Saferite.

Lt. Jennings is not only a firefighter but also an instructor and mentor to his peers. He also serves as a paramedic for the city. "He's the kind of worker that you wish you had a 100 more of them like."

Chief Saferite says this is also a monumental moment for their station as a whole. "It's pretty awesome since it's the first one we had from this area that's went all the way to national."

He added that recognitions like these are just a reflection of both the work and the people the Fort Payne Fire Department produces.