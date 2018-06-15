Daylilies shine in your summer garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The temperature's warm, the sun is high in the sky, and the Daylilies are beginning to bloom.

Daylily is a dependable perennial that can be easy to grow. The flowers of Daylily only last from one morning until the next night, but even though the blooms only last for a day or so, there are multiple blooms waiting in line to open over the next few weeks. They can flower in almost all colors of the rainbow; yellows, oranges, reds, pinks and multicolored flowers are all easy to find, but you won't find any in deep blue or white. These plants prefer the full sun or part shade. Lighter colors love the sun, but darker colors may need some shade to keep their colors rich.

They can grow rapidly and sometimes need to be divided and replanted to allow them more space to grow. A good time to separate them is after they've flowered in the summer. Many varieties will make seeds after blooming, so unless you're trying to breed new colors, it's a good idea to prune the old boom stalk or scape. You'll also want to prune reblooming varieties, as this encourages them to rebloom.

Occasionally you may find a fungal disease on Daylily, but most of those problems should be easy to overcome.

So, if you're looking for a tough, dependable perennial to add to your summer garden, the Daylily might be for you.

Have a gardening question? Use the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries. We may feature this in an upcoming Garden Tips segment!