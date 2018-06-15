× Two shot during argument at birthday party in Decatur, one person of interest identified

DECATUR, Ala. – At least two people are in Huntsville Hospital this morning after a shooting in Decatur. Witnesses tell police the shooting happened during an argument over a woman. Decatur Police say one person of interest has been identified.

Charles Baker, 37, and Toni Robinson, 28, are out of surgery, according to a police report. Baker remains in critical condition; Robinson is in stable condition.

Police report the shooting happened on the1000 block of Hoover Avenue during a birthday party. Witnesses told investigators a man drove up to the party and started arguing with another man. They say someone got out a gun, and shots were fired.

Friends rushed Robinson to Decatur/Morgan Hospital with a gunshot wound to her stomach. Paramedics then took her to Huntsville Hospital. Police report Baker who was shot and ended up on the 1400 block of Brownstone Drive; about two miles away. Paramedics also took him to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

One witness also told police they thought the man who started the argument may have also been shot, but police couldn’t confirm that yet.

Investigators are speaking with everyone at the party this morning, trying to figure out everything that happened.