Facebook announces new $750 million data center in Huntsville with promises of close to 100 jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – State and city leaders gathered in Huntsville on Thursday to welcome a new Facebook data center to Huntsville. They say the $750 million data center will bring roughly 100 jobs.

A news release on the announcement explains:

Today, we are excited to be in Huntsville to announce our newest data center. As a growing tech hub, Huntsville seemed like a natural fit for Facebook. The site, located in Northern Huntsville, is shovel-ready and allows us to break ground this year. It also provides reliable access to renewable energy, strong local infrastructure, a great set of community partners, and very importantly, an outstanding pool of talent.

This 970,000 square foot facility will host many of the videos, photos, and news articles you see on your Facebook feed every day. And once it becomes operational in 2020, it will help us continue to provide a great experience for people here in Alabama and people around the world.