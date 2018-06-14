× Tennessee grand jury indicts 3 men with murder, arson and robbery

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — Three Tennessee men face five different charges after a Lawrence County Grandy Jury indicted them. Authorities say the men are responsible for the robbery and death of a middle-aged man.

Paul McNeal, 47, Jimmy Dale Hogan, 52, and Charles Timothy Rowden, 50, face the following charges:

First-degree Premeditated Murder

One count of Felony Murder

One count of Aggravated Arson

One count of Especially Aggravated Robbery

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Special Agents, with the TBI, began an investigation after Connis Ray Blake, Jr., 50, was found in his burnt home on Ethridge Redhill Road.

McNeal, Hogan and Rowden are in the Lawrence County, Tennessee Jail with a bond of $1.5 million, each.