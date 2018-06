× Falkville man dies in overnight wreck in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama State Troopers say a man died when he wrecked his Jeep overnight. It happened on Highway 36 just outside of Hartselle at the 29-mile marker.¬†Emergency crews received the call of the wreck around 2 a.m.

Troopers report Phillip Wayne Penn, 60, was the victim. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

The highway is back open, two hours after police closed it down for their investigation into the crash