Main Street Alabama heads to Scottsboro this year

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Main Street Alabama chose Scottsboro this year as one of three communities that they plan on revitalizing. This came as big news to the city and they said they can't wait for the process to begin.

The last time we talked to leaders in Scottsboro; they were in desperate need of community support letters for their Main Street application.

"You know we put so much work into this since January and we had a presentation for the Main Street committee in May," said Meg Nippers, the city's Marketing Coordinator.

June first is when the big news arrived. Scottsboro, along with Foley and South Huntsville, were all chosen to be a part of the program.

"This has really been a long time coming," said Nippers. "There's been a lot of folks that offered support and we were just thrilled to hear the news."

The program specializes in revitalizing the downtown town areas of different Alabama communities through rebranding and other outlets.

"Main Street is really going to help us grow our downtown, see new restaurants, hopefully, new retail stores, and just encourage more foot traffic downtown."

With Google and other large industries settling into the Jackson County area, Scottsboro officials are glad to add Main Street Alabama to the list.

"I'm from the local area here in Jackson County and so just to know that we're going to have new opportunities for growth, downtown especially, that's where a lot of people are spending their time these days," said Nippers.

It will also bring a much-needed surge of growth that many residents say is long overdue. Main Street Alabama will be back in Scottsboro from July 24th to the 26th to survey residents on what exactly they'd like to see added to their city.