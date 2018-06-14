Jackson County residents spot black bears in their yards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - All over Jackson County, residents are reporting black bears in their own back yards. Tammy Bryant of Pisgah said she was on her way to work with her daughter on Wednesday morning when they spotted one in a neighbor's yard.

"We get there by Highway 40, and there's a bear standing at the garbage can," said Bryant. "I mean you could barely see the head. By the time we turned around, I was going crazy."

Stacey Woods, another Pisgah resident, posted a video on Facebook of a black bear in her yard as well. Most people who have reported sightings say they've seen bears just north of Pisgah, but bear sightings aren't limited to just this area.

Travis Dupree of the Alabama Wildlife Removal says if anyone finds a bear, do not approach it. Stay as far away from it as you can. If you happen to unknowingly come across a bear, don't run. It sends the bear signals to go into attack mode.

The best thing to do is yell and wave your hands to scare the bear off. Dupree also adds that's it's important to report your bear sightings to the local game office.

"I mean people have pets and stuff and I think they need to be aware," said Bryant.