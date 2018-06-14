Hot Days Ahead: fewer storms, hotter weather and high humidity

Heat, humidity, and a slim chance of a few storms

A weak cool front nearby pushes most of the widespread showers and storms south of the Tennessee Valley tonight and through the weekend, but it’s still humid enough for a small chance of a few ‘pop-up’ showers in the heat of the day.

The heat building through early next week is not extraordinary for North Alabama in June, but it doesn’t have to be extreme to be hot! Expect high temperatures over the next few days to touch the lower and middle 90s; the heat index rises to the upper 90s and lower 100s.

Weekend weather: The weekend looks mostly dry: only a slim chance of a few isolated showers and/or storms driven by daytime heating. The mornings don’t get all that cool: temps in the low-70s with thick humidity. Afternoons get hot: highs around 92ºF to 95ºF with a heat index that gets close to 100ºF between noon and 5 PM.

The odds of any one spot getting rain Saturday and Sunday are only around 10 to 20 percent.

Tropical moisture moving in: A strong ridge suppresses storms and pumps up the heat through the weekend and first half of next week. It begins to lose some influence, and deep tropical moisture from the Caribbean and Gulf flow northward into Alabama and Tennessee next week.

That will set the stage for several days’ worth of showers and thunderstorms - some locally-heavy - from Wednesday to Friday of next week. Total seven-day rainfall potential is only around 0.2” to 0.5” unless you happen to be the ‘lucky’ one who gets one of the bigger downpours!

-Jason

