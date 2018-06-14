× Fort Payne authorities charge 19-year-old for allegedly robbing juveniles at gunpoint, search for second suspect continues

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Authorities arrested a Fort Payne man for allegedly robbing and assaulting four juveniles at gunpoint.

The Fort Payne Police Department said they responded to a call about a robbery involving two men in dark clothing entering a home on Tuesday. Authorities said it was reported that one of the suspects was wearing a red bandana over his face and that he was possibly holding a silver handgun.

According to police, four juveniles were at the home during the time of the incident. Police said one of the juveniles was hit in the face with a gun and that the other three were hit with fists. Two cellphones were reportedly stolen.

Dylan Jordan Sweeney was arrested shortly after police saw him walking and noticed he matched the description given for one of the suspects. Authorities added that Sweeney was found with two cellphones and a red bandana at the time of his arrest.

Sweeney is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of burglary and three counts of assault. He is being held in the Dekalb County Jail where his bond is set at $106,000.

Investigators are still searching for the second suspect.