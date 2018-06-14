Could a pedestrian and bicycle bridge roll out in downtown Huntsville?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Huntsville city officials have been working to bring the idea of creating a pedestrian and bicycle bridge to life for the past three years.

Renderings of the project are making the rounds on social media once again as people wonder when this plan could actually become a reality. But the major roadblock for the project is funding. The price tag is estimated to be more than $20 million.

"This is a project that we have submitted to the federal government for federal assistance twice already. We're hoping third times a charm this year," said Huntsville Long-Term Plan Manager, Dennis Madsen.

The bridge would offer another mode of transportation through the downtown area.

"It will connect roughly from the Constellation development across the Parkway to the Lowe Mill neighborhood," Madsen said.

It will also be connecting the east side of the city with the west side of the city. The way it's doing that is by crossing Memorial Parkway off of Governor's Drive.

"The Parkway is almost the great wall of China. It is one of the most difficult things to cross. And we want to take any opportunity we can to create a good bike and pedestrian connection across those," Madsen said.

Even though it's a quality of life investment, he says it paves the way for economic development.

"That's how you attract new workers. That's how you retain the talent that you have. That's how you attract new industries."

Madsen said the city is planning to apply for federal grant funding for this project again this year. A resolution for the project should be introduced to the city council later this summer.