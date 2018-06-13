Rocket Chef 2018 combines the love of food and desire to help others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Rocket Chef Culinary Competition is back for the 5th year in a row. This unique cooking competition is the only event of its kind in North Alabama. It combines two things that are important to many of us - food and helping others.

All proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of North Alabama and Merrimack Hall's Happy Headquarters.

Four of the area's top chefs will face off in a three-round cooking event in front of an audience of more than 300 people. They'll cook and compete in the timed event, using mystery ingredients.

The competition will take place on Monday, August 13th at the Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center. The tasting reception starts at 5:30 p.m. and the competition starts at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit the Merrimack Hall website for more information.