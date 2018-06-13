× Overturned semi-truck causing traffic problems in Paint Rock Valley

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews are working to clear an overturned semi-truck and its load of cement pillars from Highway 72 in Paint Rock Valley.

The wreck happened this morning near the intersection of State Road 65 and Highway 72. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tells us the truck was carrying three cement pillars. Each of those pillars weighs roughly 12,000 lbs.

A viewer tells us the wreck is causing major backups.