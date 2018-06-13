Now Hiring: Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for a few new employees
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Are you or someone you know looking to start a career in law enforcement? The Madison County Sheriff’s Office might have a job for you.
Some of the open positions include deputy sheriff (APSOT certification required), detention officer, dispatcher, and juvenile supervisor. There are both full and part-time positions open.
