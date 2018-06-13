Nick Saban speaks at Angelo Football Clinic in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANGELO, Tx. - Every year Nick Saban hosts the Clinic of Champions at Alabama to give back to his profession, but he doesn't stop there, Wednesday he was in San Angelo, Texas for the 45th annual Angelo Football Clinic. Saban headlined a group of coaches that included LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, and Texas A&M Commerce head coach Colby Carthel.

Of course, he spoke about Xs and Os, but his presentation was also about coaching today's athlete. A great learning opportunity for the high school coaches, but Saban gets a lot out of this too.

"One of the things I miss most since the head coaches can't go out on the road in the spring, is you don't get the opportunity to see a lot of the coaches," Saban said. "Because when you're recruiting in the winter time, it's usually just going to see the prospect. This has always been a great opportunity to renew relationships and see some guys, you have a lot of respect for, that are high school coaches. We always look forward to it."