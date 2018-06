× Madison County Sheriff’s Office search for female they say broke into three cars at Highway 53 park

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Law enforcement suspect a person they identify as a female forged and stole someone’s identity.

MCSO tweeted a search post saying she broke into three cars at a park next to Publix, on Highway 53.

If you can identify the person, please contact Investigator Finley at 256-533-8847 or sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov