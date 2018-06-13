× Huntsville Madison County Chamber plans 2018 Armed Forces Celebration Week

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Huntsville Madison County Chamber says their annual event will return on June 24 to the Rocket City. The organization showcases their love and support through a week-long series called, Armed Forces Celebration Week.

The Chamber states the event is held to celebrate the men and women in uniform that serve our great country, as well as their tools supplier – the Redstone Arsenal employees. It is open to the public, and they recommend bringing a friend.

Here is the list of events, consisting of name, date, time and information:

Monday, June 25

Proclamation Signing (8 a.m.) at the Veterans Memorial located at 200 Monroe Street NW, Huntsville, AL 35801.

In the event of rain, this will be moved to the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, located at 225 Church Street NW. If the Chamber decides to move the event, they will send a notification on Sunday afternoon, the day before the event.

Concert in the Park (6:30 p.m.) will feature the Army Materiel Command Band along with a fireworks show at dark, weather permitting.

In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Von Braun Center.

Tuesday, June 26 –

The AMC Band Concert (7 p.m.) will hold a free Community Musical Performance at Bob Jones High School in Madison. This is the AMC Band’s final performance before the Army closes the program, according to the Chamber. Tickets are free and available at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, the Hogan Family YMCA in Madison, Madison City Hall, and Redstone Arsenal MWR Ticket Office.

No limit on tickets! Tickets are not required, but people with tickets get the first choice of seating.

Wednesday, June 27 –

Armed Forces Celebration Luncheon (12 p.m.) will be held at the VBC. Redstone Arsenal representatives will sit at each table, to discuss work/projects they do, with various companies and attendees. Major General Sheryl E. Gordon, the Adjutant General of the State of Alabama, is listed as the keynote speaker.

MG Gordon is the first woman to be the Alabama TAG.

Thursday, June 28 –

Biergarten (4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.) is hosted by The U.S. Space and Rocket Center, under the Saturn V Rocket, and it benefits Still Serving Veterans. German cuisine, imported and domestic beers and delicious wines from the German region will be served. The Chamber notes it’s family friendly and leashed dogs are welcome on the Apollo Terrace and in the Apollo Courtyard.

Admission is free, and food and beverages are available for purchase. Again, this event is managed by the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.