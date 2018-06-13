× Huntsville crews close Meridianville Bottom Road June 13 through 15 for pole replacement work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Part of Meridianville Bottom Road will be closed for the next couple of days from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Electric Operations crews are working on pole replacements from Kalea Park to Kalea Lane on Thursday and Friday.

A message board will be placed at the Memorial Parkway intersection to alert drivers as well.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present. If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience. If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays. Huntsville Utilities thanks the community for their patience and cooperation as we continue working to provide the most reliable services possible to our community.