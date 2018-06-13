Garbage pickup schedule to change for nearly 700 Huntsville families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For 655 households, “garbage day” will be changing from Tuesdays to Mondays. The change begins this coming Monday, June 18.
Huntsville City’s Sanitation Department is adding a new pickup route to East Huntsville in order to manage the household growth in the Hampton Cove area.
Residents who are affected (listed below) will have their yard and garbage waste picked up on Mondays instead of their regular Tuesday shifts. All cans should be placed curbside by 7 a.m. Monday mornings.
Streets affected by the change include the following roads within Huntsville City limits:
Arborshade Trace SE
Ashlar Trail SE
Blossom Park Drive SE
Bridgette Lane SE
Chantry Place SE
Cherry Tree Road SE *
Cobble Drive SE
Cobble Farms Drive SE
Cove Cross Road SE
Dry Stone Circle SE
Essingler Drive SE *
Field Chase Road SE
Flint Mill Run SE
Goose Ridge Drive SE
Greenway Circle SE
Laurel Cove Way SE
Little Cove Road SE *
Longshadow Way SE
Magnolia Leaf Circle SE
Magnolia Park Drive SE
Meadow Creek Circle SE
Mossy Rock Road SE
Nantucket Circle SE
Old Barn Circle SE
Old Gate Lane SE
Pasture View Lane SE
Rock Fence Road SE
Rocky Meadows Road SE
Sandstone Street SE
Shaney Drive SE
Slate Stone Way SE
Stone Path Lane SE
Stonewall Road SE
Terrica Drive SE
Trail Meadow Drive SE
Twelvestones Road SE
Wade Road SE *
Wellstone Lane SE
*Denotes roads that continue beyond Huntsville City limits into Madison County. The schedule change does not impact County collection.
NOTE: Mobile users, please use this link to see interactive map.