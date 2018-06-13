Fate of Cecil Ashburn Drive expansion project up in the air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Work on a major thoroughfare in Huntsville has hit another snag, The Cecil Ashburn Drive project will need to undergo some more changes. City officials are considering either closing the road altogether or leaving one lane open during construction.

Huntsville's Urban and Economic Development Director Shane Davis said closing the road completely would reduce the cost.

The widening of Cecil Ashburn is a $15 million project, which is funded by the city of Huntsville and ALDOT.

With over 17,000 vehicles traveling on Cecil Ashburn Drive, city leaders say the time has come to widen the road.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said, "We are going to have future growth over in the valley, over in Hampton Cove, we are going to have future growth in Jones Valley, and around that area."

The 3 .4 mile widening project will add two additional lanes between Old Big Cove Road and Four Mile Post Road.

Keeping the road open during construction would stretch the project out over two and a half years. If they close the road altogether it would take a year to complete. City leaders are trying to figure out the quickest and cheapest way to complete it.

Davis is planning a construction start date for January 2019 and is set to address the Huntsville City Council at their next meeting on June 14, 2018.