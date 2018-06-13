× Decatur’s Danville Road closed for sewer maintenance Wednesday

DECATUR, Ala. — Contractors continue to perform sewer maintenance on Danville Road June 13. The portion between Freemont Street and Eleanor Drive is closed until 5 p.m., according to Decatur Utilities.

A Decatur official says the work will take place on the outermost southbound lane of Danville Road. Normal traffic flow will resume when reopened. Traffic, until then, will be diverted around the work zone to the innermost southbound lane.

DU tells drivers to please be aware of all utility workers, equipment and traffic control in the designated work zone.