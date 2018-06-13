Decatur Police deny WHNT News 19’s request for interviews regarding Dr. Michael Dick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - We're continuing our taking action investigation into the claims of sexual misconduct involving Dr. Michael Dick and his patients at his office on Highway 31.

So far, we know 10 people filed complaints against Dr. Dick. Someone filed the first report on November 1, 2017. The Decatur Police Department and the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners are investigating him separately.

WHNT News 19 has repeatedly requested interviews with either Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen, or the investigator in charge of the case. Police denied each of the requests, citing an ongoing investigation.

But, we called made one more call for an interview on Tuesday afternoon, to try to get a sense of what the police have been doing all these months. The investigator initially agreed to a Wednesday morning interview.

We showed up to the Decatur Police Department on time for our scheduled interview. We wanted to ask officers where the investigation into Dr. Dick stands, as well as give officers an opportunity to ensure the public that they are taking these claims against the physician seriously. Less than 24 hours before our scheduled interview, Decatur Police cancelled, once again denying our request for information.

At this time, we know the doctor faces two counts of harassment. We want to ask police why it took months to open certain investigations after someone filed a report.

We want to know the status of the open investigations into accusations against the rheumatologist, ranging from misdemeanors to felony sex abuse charges.

Also, we want to give police a chance to update the community on how they are handling this situation. We will continue pushing for answers into the criminal investigation involving Dr. Dick.

At this time, police reports indicate they are still looking into 8 of the 10 complaints against him.