Korean community members weigh in on President Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong Un

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Monday night marked the first time a sitting American president and the leader of North Korea met face to face.

President Trump and dictator Kim Jong Un met in Singapore for a historic summit.

They started with a private one-hour meeting and then joined top-level staff for an expanded discussion. In the end, they signed an agreement in which President Trump provided unspecified "security guarantees" to North Korea.

North Korea also committed to denuclearizing the Korean peninsula. Although again, no specifics were provided.

Many Alabamians originally from South Korea are hoping for peace for the Korean peninsula. The Holiday International Market is owned by a family who moved to the US from South Korea.

"Since about 38 years," Casey Shin said. Shin has many family members who live there.

"I just come back from there last week visiting my mom," Shin says he often worries about their safety.

"Hopes we peace. We love peace in North Korea and South Korea, and America and North Korea, and between you know," he said.

What does he think of the meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un? "This is amazing."

But he thinks it's too soon to call this meeting the pathway to peace. "I want to go see what happens you know? I'm never trusting the North Korea."

The Holiday International Market is in the same plaza as a restaurant owned by a Korean family. A retired US Army soldier was eating lunch there on Tuesday.

"I was stationed in Korea from 1978-1979," Dean Anderson said.

When it comes to denuclearization, he thinks Kim Jong Un will make good on his promise. "I believe he will. I just think it's how fast he gets to it. This is something that you know, good Lord we've gone through 5,6,7 decades with nothing that comes close to this response," Anderson said.

President Trump and Kim Jong Un signed a joint agreement saying Pyongyang would work toward denuclearization. But Shin worries about how that will happen since the agreement didn't iron out details of how to achieve or verify that denuclearization.

WHNT News 19 reached out to the president of the North Alabama Korean Association. The organization's president Ae Sun Kim says she is happy the summit occurred and thinks it's important the US can ensure the denuclearization occurs.