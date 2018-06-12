× Huntsville Police investigate early-morning shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A woman is in the hospital this morning recovering from a gunshot wound. The shooting happened around 2:30 this morning in the 1300 block of O’Shaughnessy Ave.

Huntsville Police, Huntsville Fire and HEMSI arrived on the scene to find a woman in her early 20s who had been shot in the head. Investigators say she walked two blocks to call 911. We’re told she was conscious and talking with paramedics on the way to the hospital.

Police tell us she isn’t being very cooperative with the investigation. They blocked off the area to look for the shooter, but have made no arrests at this time.

Please call Huntsville Police if you have any information about the shooting.