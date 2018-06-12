A judge dismissed dozens of cases from Marshall County Sheriff’s Office drug roundup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- A judge dismissed dozens of drug cases that stem from a major drug roundup by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office that happened back in May.

The judge dismissed 67 total cases involving 55 people.

Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson says the majority of the problem involved insufficient video evidence.

His office worked long hours to evaluate the evidence for all of the cases as procedure stipulates. In the end, Johnson says there wasn't enough to move forward with prosecution for 67 of them.

Twenty warrants were recalled for lack of sufficient video evidence.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office made these cases exclusively. Deputies enlisted help from every law enforcement agency in the county to serve the warrants during the roundup back in May.

Most of the charges are for distributing drugs. A good many of the people arrested have a history of arrests.

After reviewing the cases extensively, the DA's office asked the judge on Friday for the dismissals.

The District Attorney's office says there were 11 cases that stood because there was enough evidence.

We reached out to Sheriff Scott Walls but we have not heard back.