Update: Shooting investigation underway on Alpha Lane in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A young man is in the hospital after being shot outside a home in Madison County.

Madison County sheriff's deputies say the 18-year-old man was standing outside a home on Alpha Lane near Naugher Road and Winchester Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday, when another man drove up in a small dark-colored SUV, got out and shot at least four times, hitting the man.

Authorities say the shooter then got back into the vehicle and left.

Neighbors who heard it happen called for help. Officers showed up and rushed the man to the hospital.

"His treatment and his well-being is the most important thing once we had the area secure. We got him transported to the hospital and we sent follow up investigators down to interview him," Madison County Sheriff's Office Lt. Donny Shaw said.

So far, MCSO reports the victim's injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators haven't released his name. Investigators are hoping he or neighbors can give them a better idea of who was holding the gun.

If you have any information, the Madison County Sheriff's Office asks that you call them at (256)722-7181.

