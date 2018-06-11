× Season ends for Auburn with extra-inning loss to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Ala. (AL.com)- Auburn’s players dropped to their knees, stunned in disbelief at McKethan Stadium as Florida players heaped onto a dogpile on the infield, celebrating a fourth straight trip to the College World Series.

After twice robbing Austin Langworthy of extra-base hits on highlight-reel diving plays earlier in the game, the Tigers couldn’t come up with a third web gem. Langworthy hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th, the ball caroming off the glove of a leaping Steven Williams at the right-field wall, to give Florida a 3-2 win in the final game of the Gainesville Super Regional, ending Auburn’s season just shy of Omaha.

As Florida, the defending national champs, celebrated the dramatic win, Auburn’s entire dugout and bullpen emptied onto the field to console Williams, the Freshman All-American who helped the team accomplish so much this season — including big-time performances in the Raleigh Regional and a solo home run in Sunday’s series-extending win.

