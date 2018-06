× Huntsville firefighters battle house fire on 8th Street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Several units with Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a house fire this morning. It’s happening in the 200 block of 8th Street.

Four units responded to the scene. They had the fire knocked down in just 10 minutes.

We understand from firefighters that no one was inside the home when the fire started.

Home is still burning. Fire chief: “no injuries, no one home, no threat to nearby homes. Still under investigation.” ⁦@whnt⁩ pic.twitter.com/HkmrcaFwfW — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) June 11, 2018

More fire video from house fire on 8th street in Huntsville. More details to come @whnt pic.twitter.com/TuzVwJm8bO — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) June 11, 2018

Fire crews still fighting house fire in 200 block of 8th St. off of Governor’s Drive in Huntsville. Minutes ago flames shooting to the sky could be seen from I565W. Working to get details now. @whnt pic.twitter.com/Q3LDs7viKi — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) June 11, 2018