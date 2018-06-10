Willie Nelson discusses historic new command in the army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The army is making history this year by adding a new command. The 'futures command' will have a specific, and important mission.

One of the men who will be a big part of 'futures command,' while also working for the Space and Missile Defense Command at Redstone Arsenal, is Willie Nelson.

You could say the army's new futures command is all about getting the most up-to-date, effective and reliable gear to soldiers as fast as possible.

One of the ways to make that happen is to use several cross-functional teams. During this week's Leadership Perspectives Nelson explains just what a CFT does.