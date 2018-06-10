Summer-Like Weather Continues: Hit-And-Miss Storms Likely All Week

The summer solstice is still a few weeks away, but the weather is already in summer mode! We got a does of scattered storms Saturday and Sunday with nothing but heat and humidity between the rain. That steamy weather is set to follow us right into the work week too.

Monday morning starts off dry, although areas that received rain on Sunday could wake up to some patchy fog. Any fog clears out quickly as the sun comes out and starts heating things up again! Highs make it to near 90 Monday afternoon with yet another round of hit-and-miss storms developing after noontime.

Daily Storms Chances Keep On Coming: Summertime around here usually means two things: the ‘feels like’ temperature jumps into the 90s and isolated storms bubble up each afternoon. That’s exactly what we see this week.

There is no one weather system that will bring a widespread hit of showers and storms this week. Instead, the heat and humidity work together for here-and-there storms in the heating of day from roughly 12PM-6PM. Be mindful of the storms; where they do pop-up they’ll bring frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

An area of high pressure will keep this steamy pattern in place at least through the work week, and possibly into next weekend too.

Track summer storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!