Florence Police identify man killed in weekend shooting

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence Police have released the name of the man killed in a weekend shooting.

The shooting happened around 2:40 Sunday morning near the University of North Alabama Campus. UNA Police reported hearing gunfire near the the Westmorland and Long Lane area.

Police say they found a man lying in the street and transported him to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. That man has been identified as Patton Shipley, 42, of Florence.

Another person was shot and taken to the emergency room in a private vehicle. Police identify that person as Howard Watkins, 42. Investigators say Watkins has been transferred to Huntsville Hospital where he has been admitted.

Police say they took several people in for questioning in the case, but all have been released. No charges have been filed at this point.

Florence police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact FPD Detective Bureau at (256) 768-2764 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP”, plus the message.