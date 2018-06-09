Tyson Foods recalls over 3,000 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products

WASHINGTON, DC — Tyson Foods Inc. recalled about 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products Friday. The products may be contaminated with materials like blue and clear soft plastic according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The report says that the Arkansas company produced the frozen uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins on May 17. There is one product subject to recall:

12-lb. box containing 3-lb. plastic bags of “UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS,” with a lot code of 1378NLR02.

The USDA says the products have establishment number “P-746” on the packaging. The items were shipped to food service establishments across the county and are not available for sale in retail stores according to the report.

At this time there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reaction from eating the products. Anyone who is concerned about injury or illness is advised to contact a healthcare provider.

