Man injured in Trinity shooting, suspect charged with attempted murder

TRINITY, Ala. — Authorities arrested a Moulton man Thursday following a shooting in Trinity.

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said authorities received a call Thursday night from a man by the name of Kevin Sapp. Sapp told authorities he had been shot while driving East on County Road 460 in the East Lawrence area of Trinity. Authorities said Sapp identified the suspect as Corey Wayne Melson, 25, and said Melson shot his car and that one round had hit him.

Sapp was taken to Huntsville Hospital and was later released with non-life threatening injuries.

Melson was later located and taken into custody without incident. Authorities charged Melson with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, attempt to commit murder and second-degree assault. He was released on bond late Friday.

Sheriff Mitchell said the motive for the shooting is believed to be over money that Melson believes he is owed from a job he assisted Sapp on.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.