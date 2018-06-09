× Crews work to restore power in South Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Utilities is working to restore power in South Huntsville. Areas impacted by the outage include Mountain Gap Road south to Green Mountain Road and along Bailey Cove Road east to Green Mountain.

Crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as quickly as possible.

While the official cause has not been determined, early reports indicate a tree has fallen into power lines in that area.

The Huntsville Utilities Power outage map shows the latest outages in the area.