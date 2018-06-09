Area church renovates former nightclub into new ministry site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Plush Horse was one of the most popular clubs in Huntsville for decades. After being closed for several years, the location is opening up again this weekend as a place for worship.

Major names like Tina Turner and James Brown once graced the stage at the legendary Huntsville venue.

"Some of the biggest named musicians in the country have been on this platform," said Angelia Waite, Restoration Church's pastor.

It now stands as the south Huntsville location of Restoration Church, just one of three of their ministries. Pastor Waite said they've wanted to reach the area for quite some time and she knew immediately this site would be perfect.

"A realtor friend called and said would you be offended if I took you to a nightclub," said Waite. "I said I think Jesus would show up in a nightclub."

After knocking down walls, adding several coats of paint, and bringing in new furniture, Restoration Church is excited to breathe a new life into the former nightclub.

"I really feel like it's a great opportunity to use that same platform and this time turn it around for the Kingdom of God."

Restoration Church will hold its first church service at the new location on Sunday, June 10th at 9 a.m.