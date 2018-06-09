Aletta Becomes a Major Hurricane In The Pacific

The first hurricane, and the first major hurricane, of 2018 has formed (a major hurricane is considered a Category 3 or higher). Aletta strengthened into a Category 4 Hurricane Friday Morning, but has since weakened back to a Category 2.

Aletta formed off of the Southwestern coast of Mexico early this week, and became the first named Eastern Pacific tropical storm of the year on Wednesday. Aletta is not a direct threat to land and will instead move out to sea and weaken over the next several days.

Another disturbance is coming in right behind Aletta though. This disturbance is currently a cluster of storms, but is becoming better organized. It will be tracking into the same favorable conditions – warm ocean waters and little wind shear – that allowed Aletta to strengthen so quickly. If this next disturbance becomes a Tropical Storm it will be named Bud.