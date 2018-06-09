Alert Issued on Online Diabetic Test Strip Buyback Company

Better Business Bureau of Chicago, Illinois is warning consumers about an online business that advertises a program to buy back diabetic test strips from patients. During an investigation, the BBB found over 200 customers nationwide who allege they never received payment, including a resident of Alabama.

The business has 246 BBB customer complaints against them from consumers in 41 states, including Alabama. Of the 246 complaints received, 120 were filed in the past four months, a dramatic increase of nearly 50 percent. In their complaints, consumers allege they sent a shipment of diabetic testing strips to the business, with an understanding from the business that payment would be made within 24 hours. They allege the business failed to provide any payment after shipment was received, and they failed to receive an answer from the business after contacting them regarding the status of their payment.

Consider the following before selling, purchasing or using resold test strips:

In some states, the sale of over-the-counter medical devices, such as diabetic test strips, are limited to licensed distributors, making the sale by patients to online re-sellers companies illegal in those states, according to the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

Consumers must beware of sites purchasing and reselling supplies that were paid for by insurance or a government program, such as Medicare or Medicaid, because this is illegal, and both the seller and the buyer could be prosecuted. Your state board of pharmacy can advise you on what is required of such distributors in your state.

There are major patient safety concerns related to how these medical devices and supplies are transported and stored. If test strips are not stored at the proper temperature and humidity, they may lose accuracy and as a result, patients may dose themselves with incorrect amounts of insulin, which can lead to serious injury or death.

Source: BBB.org and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

For more information on the issued alert, visit BBB.org. For more information on the safe use of diabetic test strips, visit the FDA’s website.

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker.