Weekend rain? Some scattered storms are possible!

The summertime heat and humidity built up late last week, and the weekend looks like typical summer weather: hot, humid and a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Thermometers at Huntsville International Airport reach 95 degrees on Saturday afternoon. 95 degrees! That sweltering heat was abated by late afternoon when heavy rain and thunderstorms rumbled through north Alabama and southern Tennessee. However, they weren’t widespread, and some areas were missed completely.

Sunday looks a little better for scattered storm coverage, but it’s still somewhat hit-or-miss when it comes to who gets rain and who stays dry. If you get a downpour it might knock temperatures down a few degrees, but most of us are still near 90 for a high Sunday too.

We could use some rain! Friday was the seventh-straight dry day in North Alabama, and it’s starting to look a little too dry and dusty. Some rain would be a good thing even though we technically have a surplus on the year so far: 1.95” above average for the year in Huntsville and 6.73” above average in Muscle Shoals.

The year-to-date totals don’t tell us much about short-term dryness, though! Huntsville averages close to 1.2” of rainfall per week in June, so some scattered storminess over the next seven days will be helpful in making sure we stay out of drought conditions.

Stormy at times through next week: It’s not unusual at all to have a chance of rain day after day this time of year. That’s exactly what we have in the forecast through next week: a chance each and every day.

What does that mean for you?

A few scattered storms nearby every day

No single day will be a rain out

Any individual storm could drop a lot of rain, kick up the wind, and produce frequent lightning

Very uneven rainfall totals from one side of the state to the other

It stays hot and humid in spite of the daily chance of rain

Track summer storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!