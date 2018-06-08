Town of Grant to hold first amnesty court on August 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANT, Ala. -- Anyone who has unpaid fines to the Marshall County town of Grant can stop by and take care of them without repercussions during the town's first amnesty court on August 16.

If you owe the town of Grant on unpaid fines then you most likely have an outstanding warrant for your arrest. So, for one day, Grant is holding amnesty court to give people a chance to make it right.

"They won't be arrested and they will have their warrant recalled," explained Court Magistrate Lisa Franks. "So it's a really good opportunity."

People who owe money to the town will get a chance to go before the judge and pay in full or set up payment options. The first step is to give Town Hall a call to find out if you qualify. You can do that at 256-728-2007. Walk-ins are welcome, but Franks says it's best to call ahead.

Amnesty court will start at 4 p.m. They'll cycle through until everyone gets a chance to go before the judge.

"This will help get rid of some paperwork, it'll help the town," Franks said. "It'll help them for coming in. It's a great opportunity."