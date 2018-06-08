Resources for suicide prevention

WHNT is Taking Action to provide information on an important public health issue: suicide. It's the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. It's important to know, you are not alone. There are a number of resources available for people to turn to when feeling lost or desperate.
Here is a compiled list of resource for those seeking help:
- SPEAK (Suicide. Prevention. Empowerment. Awareness. Knowledge.) - An organization established to address the increasing incident of suicide in the north Alabama community. SPEAK provides resources on topics such as suicide, feelings, self-esteem, bullying, depression, anxiety and social media through the SPEAK North Alabama app and other initiatives.
- Crisis Services of North Alabama HELPline - You can reach the helpline by calling 256-716-1000. Their highly trained volunteers and staff answer the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for callers from our area.
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - You can reach the lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255. It is a free, 24/7 service that can provide suicidal persons or those around them with support, information and local resources.
- Crisis Text Line - Text HOME to 741741 to have a confidential text conversation, available 24/7, with a trained crisis counselor from Crisis Text Line.
- For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.
- For online chat, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides a confidential chat service, with counselors available 24/7.
Common warning signs of suicide:
- Talking about wanting to die
- Looking for a way to kill oneself
- Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
- Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
- Talking about being a burden to others
- Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
- Acting anxious, agitated, or recklessly
- Sleeping too little or too much
- Withdrawing or feeling isolated
- Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
- Displaying extreme mood swings
What to do if you believe a friend is suicidal:
- Do not leave the person alone
- Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt
- Call one of the resources above
- Take the person to an emergency room, or seek help from a medical or mental health professional