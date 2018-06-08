Resources for suicide prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHNT is Taking Action to provide information on an important public health issue: suicide. It's the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. It's important to know, you are not alone. There are a number of resources available for people to turn to when feeling lost or desperate.

Here is a compiled list of resource for those seeking help:

SPEAK (Suicide. Prevention. Empowerment. Awareness. Knowledge.) - An organization established to address the increasing incident of suicide in the north Alabama community. SPEAK provides resources on topics such as suicide, feelings, self-esteem, bullying, depression, anxiety and social media through the SPEAK North Alabama app and other initiatives.

Crisis Services of North Alabama HELPline - You can reach the helpline by calling 256-716-1000. Their highly trained volunteers and staff answer the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for callers from our area.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - You can reach the lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255. It is a free, 24/7 service that can provide suicidal persons or those around them with support, information and local resources.

Crisis Text Line - Text HOME to 741741 to have a confidential text conversation, available 24/7, with a trained crisis counselor from Crisis Text Line.

For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.

For online chat, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides a confidential chat service, with counselors available 24/7.

Common warning signs of suicide:

Talking about wanting to die

Looking for a way to kill oneself

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious, agitated, or recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings

What to do if you believe a friend is suicidal: