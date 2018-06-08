Jemison High School welcomes new principal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It was only a few weeks ago that Jemison's PTSA president was pleading to be involved in the search of a new Jemison High School principal. He wanted someone who was willing to communicate with the PTSA, other parents, and work to make the school better.

Huntsville City School Board members believe the right person for the job is Rachel McDaniel. The board approved the hire Thursday night during a board meeting.

"I have taught school for 12 years. I taught special dd. I've been an assistant principal, principal, and now I supervise principals," McDaniel explained.

McDaniel said her previous experience will make her a great principal for Jemison.

"I was the principal at Holt High School in Tuscaloosa. That school is very similar to Jemison, because a lot of the socioeconomics and a lot of other things," McDaniel said.

"They have so many positive programs there. It has a beautiful building, athletics, and structural things that frankly a lot of the other schools in Huntsville don't have," she added.

She said her number one priority is building a positive relationship with the students and their parents and setting expectations for students.

"Building the relationships is a lot of conversations and listening. A lot of time we talk at kids and don't listen to what they have they say. It's their school. We are there to serve them and the community," McDaniel said.

McDaniel said she wants her future students to be excited to come to school and wants to prepare them for success after high school.