Authorities conducting investigation at Buster’s Pawn Shop in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are continuing an investigation at Buster's Pawn Shop on Governors Drive.

Authorities say investigators served a search warrant at Buster's Thursday after the shop was identified as possibly having stolen property from several major retailers.

Authorities say the investigation started several months ago. They add there is a large property inventory being done and several interviews that need to be conducted.

No arrests have been made at this time. Huntsville Police say they intend to release more information as the investigation progresses.